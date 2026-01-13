'West Wing' actor Timothy Busfield turns himself in, faces child sex abuse charges in New Mexico

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and vowed to fight charges of child sex abuse stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched a minor on the set of a TV series he was directing in New Mexico.

His apprehension comes after authorities in Albuquerque issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. A criminal complaint alleges the acts occurred on the set of the series "The Cleaning Lady," which was filmed in Albuquerque.

Busfield, who is married to actor Melissa Gilbert, is known for appearances in "The West Wing," "Field of Dreams" and "Thirtysomething," the latter of which won him an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 1991.

"Tim voluntarily appeared before New Mexico authorities after traveling across the country to confront these false and deeply troubling allegations," said Stanton Stein, an attorney for Busfield. "He is innocent and is determined to clear his name."

Busfield was booked by Albuquerque police on the charges, said Gilbert Gallegos, spokesperson for the city police department. A first appearance in court was scheduled for Wednesday.

NBC shelved an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" that featured Busfield and was set to air Thursday, a network spokesperson confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press. Busfield was guest-starring as the judge on the long-running show, which focuses on sex crimes.

The criminal complaint filed by an investigator with the police department says the boy reported that he was 7 years old when Busfield touched him three or four times on private areas over his clothing. Busfield allegedly touched him five or six times on another occasion when he was 8, the complaint said.

Busfield has denied the allegations

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by authorities last fall as part of an investigation, according to the complaint.

The complaint also says the child was reportedly afraid to tell anyone because Busfield was the director and he feared he would get mad at him.

The boy's twin brother told authorities he was touched by Busfield but did not specify where. He said he didn't say anything because he didn't want to get in trouble.

When he was interviewed by authorities as part of the investigation, Busfield suggested that the boys' mother was seeking revenge for her children being replaced on the series — an argument echoed Tuesday by Busfield's attorney. Busfield also previously said he likely would have picked up and tickled the boys, saying the set was a playful environment.

Lawyer says Warner Bros. investigation unable to corroborate complaint

On Tuesday, Stein invoked the results of a private investigation by Warner Bros. to assert that the allegations are false. The investigator hired by Warner Bros. could not immediately be contacted by phone or email.

Authorities say the Warner Bros. investigation was unable to corroborate details of an anonymous complaint to a union workplace hotline after its private investigator "was not able to talk with anyone who would support evidence that Timothy Busfield engaged in this behavior."

A video obtained by TMZ showed Busfield in front of a window with the Albuquerque skyline in the backdrop. He said he arrived in the city after driving 2,000 miles.

"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies," Busfield said.

Marshals Service involved in search for Busfield

The search for Busfield involved the Marshals Service and extended to New York before Busfield appeared in the video and arrived at a metropolitan detention center, Gallegos said.

"We had the U.S. Marshals' office looking in New York in particular, and other cities," Gallegos said.

The mother of the twins — who are identified only by their initials in court records — reported to Child Protective Services that the abuse occurred between November 2022 and spring 2024, the complaint said.

Busfield's wife, Gilbert, indicated through a publicist that she won't speak publicly at the request of attorneys for Busfield while the legal process unfolds.

"Her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family," publicist Ame Van Iden said in a statement. "Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time."

The investigation began in November 2024, when the investigator responded to a call from a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. The boys' parents had gone there at the recommendation of a law firm, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, one of the boys has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. A social worker documented him saying he has had nightmares about Busfield touching him.

"The Cleaning Lady" aired for four seasons on Fox, ending in 2025. The show was produced by Warner Bros., which according to the complaint conducted its own investigation into the abuse allegations but was unable to corroborate them.

Contributing: Mallika Sen