Man robbed West Jordan bank, then bought food and left stolen money as tip, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 14, 2026 at 7:15 a.m.

 
Police say a man robbed a West Jordan bank Monday, then used the money to buy a meal and left the rest as a tip.

Police say a man robbed a West Jordan bank Monday, then used the money to buy a meal and left the rest as a tip. (Africa Studio, Shutterstock)

Save Story

WEST JORDAN — He left a big tip. But now he's facing potential federal charges.

A man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a West Jordan bank, then walked to a restaurant down the street, purchasing a meal and left the remaining money he had stolen from the bank as a tip.

About 1 p.m. Monday, Michael Grant Robinson. 35. walked into Wells Fargo Bank, 3889 W. Campus View Drive, and handed the teller "a handwritten note that read, 'I gotta weapon I need a 1000$,'" according to a police booking affidavit.

Robinson then opened his jacket and showed the teller a knife handle, but the teller believed it was a gun, the affidavit states.

Robinson was given $140 and left the bank.

He then walked to a nearby Mexican restaurant "and ordered a meal that totaled $19.53. After receiving and consuming the meal, Robinson left the remainder of the money he obtained from the bank as a tip to the waiter that served him," according to the affidavit.

Robinson, who police say is identifiable by his face, neck and head tattoos, was arrested a short time later. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of criminal solicitation of aggravated robbery.

"The FBI will be placing a retainer on him," police noted.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  