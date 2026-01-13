Salt Lake police investigating fatal shooting

By Pat Reavy, KSL | UPDATED - Jan. 13, 2026 at 7:24 a.m. | Posted - Jan. 13, 2026 at 7:11 a.m.

 
One person was shot and killed Tuesday morning and another person was detained for questioning.

One person was shot and killed Tuesday morning and another person was detained for questioning. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday near 750 South and 1300 East. One person is dead, according to police, and another is being detained for questioning. Salt Lake City police detective Michael Ruff said investigators believe two people got into some type of disagreement that ended when one of them was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but died a short time later. The alleged shooter was taken to the Salt Lake City Police Department for questioning. As of 7 a.m., that person had not been arrested.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

