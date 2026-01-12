Driver accidentally shoots self in leg during road rage confrontation, police say

CLINTON — A driver was injured Monday from accidentally firing a gun during a road rage incident in Clinton, according to police.

The Clinton Police Department said about 7:25 p.m., its officers responded to a reported road rage incident that they say started in the area of 2025 N. 2650 West.

"Both involved parties contacted Davis County dispatch while the incident was ongoing," the department wrote in a Facebook post Monday night.

Clinton police said that at some point during the call with dispatch, a male driver in the road rage confrontation "accidentally discharged a firearm," resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

The driver was immediately transported a local hospital to be treated; police said they do not believe the injury is life-threatening.

The other person was also contacted and is said to be cooperating with officers.

The Clinton Police Department said its investigation is ongoing.