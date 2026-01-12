ATV collision at Sand Hallow State Park leaves several injured

HURRICANE, Washington County — Multiple people were hospitalized with injuries after two ATVs collided at Sand Hollow State Park on Monday.

Washington County Sheriff's Sgt. Jacob Paul said about 11:33 a.m., search and rescue crew members were called to a crash on Sand Mountain near the Maze and West Rim Trail, where they discovered that two side by sides had collided.

He said one of the ATVs hit the driver's side of another side-by-side, causing it to roll onto its side.

Paul said the responding units determined that four people, three men and one woman, were in the side-by-side that rolled on its side.

The front and rear passengers on the passenger side — a male and a female believed to be in their late 20s to early 30s — sustained significant upper arm injuries, and both had tourniquets applied to stop the bleeding. Both were airlifted to nearby hospitals, with one transported to St. George and the other to Cedar City, according to Paul.

The rear passenger on the driver's side also sustained a wrist injury and possible back injuries — they were loaded in a litter basket and stabilized, then slowly transported back down the mountain and transported to a hospital for treatment, Paul said.

Search and rescue crews on Monday respond to an area near Sand Mountain in Washington County after two side by sides collided, leaving several people injured. (Photo: Washington County Search and Rescue)

The driver received what were suspected to be minimal injuries; he was evaluated on scene and declined further treatment, according to Paul.