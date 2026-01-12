Church of Jesus Christ announces location, details for Spanish Fork temple

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Jan. 12, 2026 at 3:13 p.m.

 
The location of the Spanish Fork Utah Temple was announced on Monday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It will be about 80,000 square feet.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Spanish Fork Utah Temple will be built at the corner of 100 South and 2550 East, according to an announcement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday.

The 8.7-acre site is across the street from Maple Mountain High School and sits near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon, between U.S. Highway 6 and Highway 89.

A rendering of the temple's exterior has not been released, but the announcement stated it will be about 80,000 square feet and feature multiple stories.

The temple was announced in April 2025 by President Russell M. Nelson at the final general conference before his death. At the time, he encouraged members to attend the temple regularly, saying it increases capacity for virtue and charity.

"Time in the temple increases our confidence before the Lord. Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the second coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ," he said.

There are 32 temples in Utah, serving nearly 2.2 million Latter-day Saints, with several others under construction or announced. Temples differ from the church's meetinghouses and chapels, which are used for Sunday services, according to the statement.

"A temple is considered a house of the Lord, where the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other ceremonies that unite families for eternity," it says.

Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.

© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  