Woman dies after being ejected in crash on I-70 in Sevier County

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old woman is dead after a crash in central Utah on Friday, the Utah Highway Patrol announced Monday in a press release.

The collision occurred on Interstate 70 in Sevier County around 9:45 a.m., while the woman, identified as Kasha Guild of Redmond, was traveling west in an Acura MDX, the UHP said.

A witness — also traveling west — reported seeing Guild's car driving slowly with hazard lights on. The witness passed Guild, but a truck pulling a flatbed trailer, also going west, "failed to avoid the Acura MDX, which struck it from behind," according to the UHP.

The crash forced the two vehicles off the road, with Guild being thrown from her vehicle, which became engulfed in flames, UHP said.

Despite life-saving measures, Guild was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The crash remains under investigation.