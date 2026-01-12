66-year-old man killed in crash on I-15 on-ramp in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A truck driver was killed in a rollover crash that forced early morning closures of the on-ramp to I-15 in St. George Monday morning, according to police. The identity of the person killed was not released, but Utah Highway Patrol said in a Monday afternoon update that the driver was a 66-year-old man.

According to UHP, just before 7 a.m., the man was driving a flatbed commercial Mack truck hauling construction supplies north on I-15, just north of the Brigham Road overpass, when somehow the truck "dove off the freeway onto the soft shoulder in a curve."

The truck continued driving on the shoulder toward the Brigham Road northbound on-ramp, which sits at a lower elevation. The truck rolled over in the dirt gore between the on-ramp shoulder and I-15, UHP said.

"The cab of the truck was crushed in the rollover, and the 66-year-old male driver received fatal injuries," UHP said in the release.

The cab of a commercial truck is crushed from a crash on I-15 in St. George Monday. (Photo: Utah Highway Patrol)

St. George firefighters responded and extricated the man from the truck.

Traffic in the Bloomington area was "heavily impacted" for a time, according to the St. George Police Department, but has been cleared up.

UHP said the crash is under investigation.

This story may be updated.