66-year-old man killed in crash on I-15 on-ramp in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A truck driver was killed in a rollover crash that forced early morning closures of the on-ramp to I-15 in St. George Monday morning, according to police. The identity of the person killed was not released, but Utah Highway Patrol said in a Monday afternoon update that the driver was a 66-year-old man.
According to UHP, just before 7 a.m., the man was driving a flatbed commercial Mack truck hauling construction supplies north on I-15, just north of the Brigham Road overpass, when somehow the truck "dove off the freeway onto the soft shoulder in a curve."
The truck continued driving on the shoulder toward the Brigham Road northbound on-ramp, which sits at a lower elevation. The truck rolled over in the dirt gore between the on-ramp shoulder and I-15, UHP said.
"The cab of the truck was crushed in the rollover, and the 66-year-old male driver received fatal injuries," UHP said in the release.
St. George firefighters responded and extricated the man from the truck.
Traffic in the Bloomington area was "heavily impacted" for a time, according to the St. George Police Department, but has been cleared up.
UHP said the crash is under investigation.
This story may be updated.