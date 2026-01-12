66-year-old man killed in crash on I-15 on-ramp in St. George

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Updated - Jan. 12, 2026 at 7:32 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 12, 2026 at 8:44 a.m.

 
Police cars are seen after a fatal crash in St. George on Monday.

Police cars are seen after a fatal crash in St. George on Monday. (St. George Police Department)

Save Story

ST. GEORGE — A truck driver was killed in a rollover crash that forced early morning closures of the on-ramp to I-15 in St. George Monday morning, according to police. The identity of the person killed was not released, but Utah Highway Patrol said in a Monday afternoon update that the driver was a 66-year-old man.

According to UHP, just before 7 a.m., the man was driving a flatbed commercial Mack truck hauling construction supplies north on I-15, just north of the Brigham Road overpass, when somehow the truck "dove off the freeway onto the soft shoulder in a curve."

The truck continued driving on the shoulder toward the Brigham Road northbound on-ramp, which sits at a lower elevation. The truck rolled over in the dirt gore between the on-ramp shoulder and I-15, UHP said.

"The cab of the truck was crushed in the rollover, and the 66-year-old male driver received fatal injuries," UHP said in the release.

The cab of a commercial truck is crushed from a crash on I-15 in St. George Monday.
The cab of a commercial truck is crushed from a crash on I-15 in St. George Monday. (Photo: Utah Highway Patrol)

St. George firefighters responded and extricated the man from the truck.

Traffic in the Bloomington area was "heavily impacted" for a time, according to the St. George Police Department, but has been cleared up.

UHP said the crash is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSouthern Utah
Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  