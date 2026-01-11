Lindsey Vonn's World Cup race canceled because of snowfall, wind gusts in Austria

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria — Lindsey Vonn lost the chance for another World Cup race win Sunday when a super-G was canceled because of the weather conditions.

The 41-year-old United States star won a downhill on the same course Saturday but "strong snowfall in the night and strong wind on the top" prevented Sunday's race, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said.

"The current conditions do not meet the necessary safety standards," FIS said. No detail was given of rescheduling the race later in the season.

The cancellation leaves just two women's super-G races before the Milan Cortina Olympics open Feb. 6.

The first is at Tarvisio, Italy, next Sunday and the other is Jan. 31 at Swiss resort Crans-Montana. Both venues also stage a downhill the previous day.

Vonn has won two of the four downhills this season and shapes as a strong medal contender in the Olympic race scheduled Feb. 8 at Cortina d'Ampezzo. She won the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. The Olympic super-G race is Feb. 12.

The next women's World Cup race is a night slalom Tuesday at Flachau, Austria.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing