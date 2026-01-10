Salt Lake man charged with stabbing bus passenger unprovoked

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was charged Friday with stabbing another passenger on a UTA bus multiple times.

Efrain Castillo, 33, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 28, Castillo was on a Utah Transit Authority bus in Salt Lake County when he became upset "because the bus hadn't stopped," according to charging documents.

Another man told Castillo that the bus could not stop because of construction, but that another stop was nearby.

Castillo responded by saying, "Do you think this is a joke?" and then "lunged at (the vicitm) with a knife, stabbing him," the charges allege. "In the assault, (the victim) suffered a significant stab wound to his right flank, inches above his colon and liver. (He) also suffered a stab wound to his scalp and left shoulder."

The victim told police he "did not know Castillo and had never seen him before the assault."

UTA police arrived to find the victim lying in front of the bus "with the blood running down his neck," according to the charges. "It is alleged (Castillo) stabbed the victim three times in an unprovoked attack. The victim sustained a serious bodily injury as a result of this assault."

