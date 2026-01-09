Baltimore Ravens interview Kevin Stefanski and Klint Kubiak for head-coach vacancy

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 9, 2026 at 2:08 p.m.

 
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens interviewed former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for their head-coaching vacancy on Friday.

The Ravens fired John Harbaugh earlier in the week after 18 seasons at the helm. They interviewed two Denver assistants — Vance Joseph and Davis Webb — on Thursday.

Stefanski was fired by the Browns after six seasons as coach. The 43-year-old Stefanski has won two Coach of the Year awards and guided Cleveland to its first postseason victory in over a quarter-century, but the Browns won only eight games over the past two seasons.

This is Kubiak's first season as offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, who have a first-round bye this week in the NFC playoffs. Last season he held the same position with New Orleans. He's also been an offensive coordinator with Minnesota.

Kubiak is the son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak, who was in charge when Denver won the Super Bowl a decade ago.

