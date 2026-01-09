Washington pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty

By Andrew Goudsward, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 9, 2026 at 5:53 p.m.

 
A suspect in the planting of explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington is seen walking past the Capitol Hill Club in video released on March 9, 2021. The man suspected of planting the bombs pleaded not guilty Friday.

A suspect in the planting of explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington is seen walking past the Capitol Hill Club in video released on March 9, 2021. The man suspected of planting the bombs pleaded not guilty Friday. (FBI via Reuters)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — The man accused of planting pipe bombs ​in Washington the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack pleaded not guilty on Friday to ⁠two explosives-related charges.

Brian Cole, 30, is accused of leaving two explosive devices outside ‌the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees ⁠on the evening of Jan. 5.

Cole, wearing a tan prison ‌jumpsuit, entered the ‍plea himself during a brief hearing in Washington federal ⁠court.

The bombs, which did not ⁠detonate, were discovered the next day shortly before supporters of President Donald Trump streamed into the Capitol nearby in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

Cole is facing two criminal counts: interstate transportation of explosives and malicious attempt to use ‍explosives.

A judge has ordered him detained to await trial, finding evidence Cole poses a danger to public safety.

FBI investigators struggled for nearly five years to pinpoint a suspect. Cole was arrested and charged last month following a fresh review of evidence ordered by Trump's top appointees at ‌the FBI.

Cole gave a detailed confession in an interview with FBI agents following his ‌arrest, prosecutors have said. He expressed dissatisfaction with both political parties and also echoed Trump's false claims of tampering in the 2020 election, according to a court filing.

Cole denied in the ⁠FBI interview that the ​placement of the bombs was related ⁠to Congress's certification of ‌the election and the events the next day.

Photos

Related stories

Most recent Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection stories

Related topics

Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrectionPoliticsU.S.Police & Courts
Andrew Goudsward
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  