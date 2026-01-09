Washington pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — The man accused of planting pipe bombs ​in Washington the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack pleaded not guilty on Friday to ⁠two explosives-related charges.

Brian Cole, 30, is accused of leaving two explosive devices outside ‌the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees ⁠on the evening of Jan. 5.

Cole, wearing a tan prison ‌jumpsuit, entered the ‍plea himself during a brief hearing in Washington federal ⁠court.

The bombs, which did not ⁠detonate, were discovered the next day shortly before supporters of President Donald Trump streamed into the Capitol nearby in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

Cole is facing two criminal counts: interstate transportation of explosives and malicious attempt to use ‍explosives.

A judge has ordered him detained to await trial, finding evidence Cole poses a danger to public safety.

FBI investigators struggled for nearly five years to pinpoint a suspect. Cole was arrested and charged last month following a fresh review of evidence ordered by Trump's top appointees at ‌the FBI.

Cole gave a detailed confession in an interview with FBI agents following his ‌arrest, prosecutors have said. He expressed dissatisfaction with both political parties and also echoed Trump's false claims of tampering in the 2020 election, according to a court filing.

Cole denied in the ⁠FBI interview that the ​placement of the bombs was related ⁠to Congress's certification of ‌the election and the events the next day.