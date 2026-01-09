'Tragic situation': Woman falls off bridge, dies after stopping to assist with crash on I-84

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — A woman is dead after falling from a bridge on I-84 in Morgan County Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden said a minor crash stopped traffic in the westbound lanes of I-84 and several individuals were stopped to assist.

"We had an adult male and female in a box truck that had stopped to help and during the time that they were there to help ... the female passenger ended up going over the side of the barrier on the side of the roadway — they happened to be on a bridge — and she fell down below and died as a result of that," Roden said.

He added that authorities are still on the scene trying to piece together why the woman crossed the barrier and what caused her to fall.

"Just a complete, tragic situation," Roden said.

The left lane of westbound I-84 is still closed, Roden said the right lane has been reopened.

