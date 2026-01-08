President Uchtdorf now acting president of Quorum of the 12 Apostles, church announces

SALT LAKE CITY — President Dieter F. Uchtdorf was called to serve as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Thursday, according to a church announcement.

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, set him apart shortly after the passing of the quorum's previous leader, President Jeffrey R. Holland, who served as acting president from Nov. 15, 2023, to Sept. 27, 2025.

Church practice is that the most senior member of the quorum is the president, but the quorum's current president, President Henry B. Eyring, is serving as First Counselor in the First Presidency.

The announcement said the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the second-highest presiding body in the church and that its members have the primary responsibility to be "special witnesses of the name of Christ throughout the world." Its members also have administrative responsibilities in the church.

President Uchtdorf was called to the quorum on Oct. 2, 2004, and served in the church's First Presidency under President Thomas S. Monson.