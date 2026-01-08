Orem man feeling disrespected shot his friend's knees, police say

OREM — An Orem man was arrested Wednesday and accused of shooting a childhood friend in both knees because he felt the friend was "testing my gangster," according to police

Victor Enrique Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 24, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of shooting a gun and causing serious injury, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, and being a restricted person in possession of a gun.

About 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Orem police were called to a residence where a man was found in the garage "suffering from a single gunshot wound to each leg," according to a police booking affidavit. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

The only other person on scene when officers arrived was Gonzalez-Rodriguez. Police also found a 9mm handgun "concealed in a different piece of furniture in the garage.

"Two independent witnesses stated they saw Victor with a handgun in his hand immediately after hearing gunshots," the affidavit alleges.

When questioned, Gonzalez-Rodriguez told investigators that the victim had been a friend since elementary school and he considers him like a brother.

"He stated both he and the victim were in the garage of the residence, drinking alcohol and 'chilling' when he felt disrespected by the victim. Suspect Victor said he had a handgun and admitted both he and the victim handled it prior to the shooting. Victor said at one point they started 'brawling' and he told the victim to 'back off.' The victim kept 'pressing,' and Victor said he 'felt vulnerable' and like the victim was 'testing my gangster,'" according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez then told police he "didn't want to kill the victim," followed by, "Why do you think both his knees got capped?" the affidavit states.

He "admitted to intentionally and deliberately placing the handgun against the victim's knee, firing a single round before moving the handgun to the victim's other leg, firing an additional round, striking the victim with both rounds," the affidavit says.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was then arrested and booked into jail.