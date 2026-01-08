1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash involving UHP trooper

By Payton Davis, KSL | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 7:04 a.m.

 
A person died Wednesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A person died Wednesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

According to the statement, the trooper was on duty in a non-emergency capacity when involved in the crash in the Eagle Mountain area.

The trooper suffered no injuries, but one man died, the statement read.

The Utah County Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol Team is investigating the incident, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The case is an active investigation.

This report may be updated.

