Mammoth defeat Senators 3-1 on historic day for franchise

SALT LAKE CITY — On the same day it was announced that Utah would host next year's NHL Winter Classic, the Mammoth won the first of a seven-game home stand at the Delta Center.

Coming back from a successful road trip, Utah was back home to host an interconference tilt against the Ottawa Senators. It was a gritty 3-1 win for the Mammoth over the Senators, who saw themselves jump out to a quick lead they never relinquished.

Ottawa takes on the identity of its captain, Brady Tkachuk, a skilled player known for his physical play and after whistle antics. That type of play was evident on the ice, as both teams laid massive hits on one another.

It was a chippy game between two of the most physical defensive teams in the NHL. Six total penalties were called in the second period alone, but both teams' defenses were ready for the challenge. Each team was perfect on the penalty kill, with Utah going 0-for-4 on the power play and Ottawa 0-for-3.

With Utah's three Olympians being announced to the home crowd, Czech goaltender Karel Vejmelka was spectacular for Utah, making 32 saves on 33 shots.

The Mammoth were energized out of the gate Wednesday, getting out to an early two-goal lead in the first 7:20 of the game. Clayton Keller recorded an assist on each of Utah's first two goals.

Lawson Crouse netted the opening goal for the Mammoth off a wrap around pass from Keller. It was the 10th goal of the season for Crouse.

"We were ready to go right from the drop of the puck," Crouse said. "When you get a lead it's much better to play with a lead."

A couple minutes later, Keller fired a hard shot toward the net, but it was deflected by Leevi Merilainen's pad and straight to John Marino, who was ready for the puck. Marino's one-timer was too quick for Merilainen to react and it found its way to the back of the net.

It was Marino's first ever goal at the Delta Center, and although he was excited to finally see one go through at home, he didn't want to be reminded.

"It was great, thanks for reminding me," Marino said to reporters.

Utah had many shots go toward the net, putting early pressure on Ottawa's defense.

"I like the way we scored those goals in the sense we have traffic," Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny said. "We went at the net and that generated a second opportunity, and so on and so forth. So I think early on, our mindset was really good."

A strong opening period for the Mammoth didn't have the best finish. Some traffic near Utah's goal helped the Senators get on the board after Artem Zub's shot found teammate Ridly Greig after it deflected off of Vejmelka's pad.

Ottawa closed out the first period cutting the deficit in half with Greig's goal.

After a sloppy second period for both teams, the Mammoth still clinged to a one-goal lead with 20 minutes to play.

"I like the way we closed the game," Tourigny said. "It was 2-1, there was no panic, no stress in our game. There was just urgency and focus. So really proud of the guys for that."

Utah added an insurance goal in the final period to give them a two-goal lead for the second time. A scramble at the front of Ottawa's net included Jack McBain, Daniil But and Brandon Tanev fighting to get the puck across the net.

Their pressure and tenacity resulted with the puck slipping past Merilainen and crossing the line, giving the Mammoth another goal to grow their lead.

But was officially credited with the goal after the Senators challenged the play for goalie interference but the call was upheld and Utah was back on the man advantage.

The Mammoth's defense held strong and even with Ottawa pulling their goalie late, they didn't allow the Senators to even threaten the lead.

"They played well, they outworked us at times and probably overall the whole game, we kind of snuck away with that one," Marino said.

The Mammoth will gladly take the two points to cap off a historic day for the franchise. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced earlier in the day that the 2027 NHL Winter Classic would take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium with the Mammoth hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

With Bettman in attendance for Wednesday night's game with owner Ryan Smith, Utah picked up the gritty win as they look to make this a successful homestand.