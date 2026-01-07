Woman hit 3 children in crosswalk, then left, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 44-year-old Utah woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of hitting three children in a crosswalk, allegedly because her windshield was obstructed.

On Jan. 3, a 2017 Dodge Journey hit three children — two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old — in a crosswalk at 900 East and 900 South, according to a police booking affidavit.

Salt Lake police say at least two of the children were taken to a local hospital by their parents to be checked out as a precaution, but their injuries were "minor." The affidavit says "one of the juveniles was seriously injured and lost consciousness in the collision."

After hitting the children, the SUV "left the scene without waiting for police or attempting to exchange any identifying information," the affidavit states.

Witnesses told investigators that the windshield of the Dodge "was covered with frost," according to the affidavit. The witnesses were also able to obtain the vehicle's license plate number.

After identifying Jamie Barnard as the driver, police questioned her about the incident. She admitted he had been in a collision, "but was unable or unwilling to recall many details, but stated she could not see clearly due to frost or moisture on her windshield," according to the arrest report.

Barnard was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury, failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury and being in a crash and causing property damage.