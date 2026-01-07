Driver accused of leading police on dangerous chase arrested in robbery investigation

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Jan. 7, 2026 at 2:15 p.m.

 
  • Santiago Red Bird, 20, was arrested for investigation of aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.
  • Red Bird is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle a month ago.

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle just one month ago has been arrested again and accused of participating in an armed robbery of a convenience store

Santiago Red Bird, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of aggravated robbery and having a stolen vehicle.

Police say Red Bird and three others went into Maverik, 1927 S. 3230 West, grabbed multiple cases of beer and walked out without paying. The store clerk confronted the men in the parking lot. One of the men responded by pointing a gun at the clerk and a fight ensued, a police booking affidavit states.

Salt Lake police identified Red Bird after watching surveillance video. Officers served a search warrant at his residence, where stolen cases of alcohol were located in a stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police say the robbery is particularly concerning because Red Bird was released from the Salt Lake County Jail on Dec. 11.

"(Red Bird) committed an aggravated robbery after just being released on bail for a large-scale event involving the theft of a motor vehicle" and other crimes, the affidavit. "(Red Bird) is displaying continuous felonious behavior that is victimizing members of the public as he has stolen vehicles, fled from police, and been involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station. (His) behavior displays a wanton disregard for the safety of the public, as this behavior has happened so frequently."

On Dec. 7, Red Bird was driving a stolen Jeep Compass in Magna after "intentionally ramming a Salt Lake City police vehicle," according to a police booking affidavit for that incident. Unified police spotted the vehicle near 3100 South and 8000 West. But when officers attempted to pull the Jeep over, Red Bird fled, police said.

"I used my ... speedometer and saw the Jeep was averaging 110 mph but peaked at 120 mph in a 60-mph zone. The pursuit lasted for 13 minutes at high-speed conditions," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

During the chase, Red Bird crashed into another vehicle and a median but continued to drive, the affidavit states. He also ran a red light on state Route 201 at 8400 West while going 60 mph, according to police. The chase ended when the stolen vehicle ran out of gas. Red Bird was then taken into custody.

