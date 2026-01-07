Weber County officers found justified in shooting, killing robbery suspect in April

OGDEN — An Ogden police detective and a Weber County sheriff's deputy were legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect in an aggravated robbery case last April, Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred has determined.

Given the "tense and rapidly escalating circumstances" as the law enforcement officials attempted to apprehend Nicholas Trujillo, "it was reasonable for both officers to believe that the use of deadly force was necessary," Allred wrote in a letter last week outlining his findings.

Trujillo had pointed a gun at the officers as the April 4 confrontation unfolded, and though he was unable to fire any bullets because the safety mechanism was engaged, Allred said the officer and deputy were justified in using deadly force against him.

"Officers yelled out, identifying themselves as police and commanding Trujillo to stop. Nevertheless, Trujillo fled, pointing a loaded gun back at officers while he ran. When he fell to the ground, Trujillo immediately took up a sitting shooter stance, pointing the loaded 9 mm at the officers who were in pursuit," Allred wrote in the Dec. 29 letter to Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube and Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon.

Between them, the two officers fired 21 to 23 shots. The investigation found that Trujillo suffered 15 gunshot wounds, though a single shot, in some cases, could have caused more than one wound as a bullet entered and exited the man's body, for instance.

The April confrontation was the only deadly shooting in 2025 in Weber County involving law enforcement officials compared to five in 2024, all deemed to be justified uses of force. An Ogden officer fired on a suspect in a May 13 incident, injuring the man, but he survived. Use of force in that incident, too, was deemed to be legally justified.

The confrontation with Trujillo, who was 37, occurred on April 4 outside a Motel 6 in West Haven. Ogden police suspected the man in an April 1 robbery that occurred at gunpoint during what was to have been a drug transaction. Officials subsequently created a ruse to meet him on April 4 at the West Haven Motel 6, tapping an "undercover social media profile portraying an attractive woman," according to the report on the investigation into the incident.

Law enforcement officials were justified in shooting and killing Nicholas Trujillo last April, Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred said. Trujillo is pictured in an undated photo. (Photo: Weber County Attorney's Office)

Trujillo arrived, with officers positioned around the grounds outside the motel, when the Ogden detective involved in the confrontation exited his vehicle, identified himself as a police officer and ordered the man to stop.

Trujillo fled through the motel grounds, followed by the detective and a Weber County sheriff's deputy who took part to assist. The sheriff's office has law enforcement jurisdiction in West Haven.

"Body-worn camera footage captures (the detective) repeatedly yelling, 'Stop, police!'" the report states. "Trujillo eventually fell on the sidewalk, then sat up facing (the detective) with both hands extended in front of him. (The detective) drew his duty weapon and fired, striking Trujillo and causing him to fall backward."

Simultaneously, the deputy, trailing the detective, stumbled then drew his own gun and fired.

A still image from security camera footage in the report shows Trujillo on the ground pointing a gun toward the detective and sheriff's deputy. The deputy "stated that he clearly saw Trujillo pointing a handgun at him. He believed Trujillo had fired at him and that he was returning gunfire. (The deputy) said he feared for his life at that moment and acted based on that perceived threat," according to the report.

While Trujillo had a 9mm handgun, it turns out the safety mechanism remained engaged during the incident, though he had apparently tried to disengage it during the short chase, according to the report. No shots were fired from Trujillo's gun though it was found to be in working order.

During the gunfire, an assisting police detective in a vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the leg from a bullet fired by the deputy when he "inadvertently drove into a crossfire situation," according to the report. He has recovered.

According to the investigation into the incident, Trujillo "had been arrested 14 different times, with a total of eight convictions; seven of those were felony convictions. Most of the incidents involved drug use and possession. He did have two robbery arrests and convictions."

According to his obituary, written by his mother, Trujillo was "a big brother," "a proud father" of a boy and "a great friend."

"Nicholas, mama loves you and misses you more than words can express. You are now free, no longer in pain. I have so many unanswered questions, but I will hold onto them until we meet again," reads the obituary.