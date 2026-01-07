Washington Terrace man charged with rape, sodomy of a child

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Jan. 7, 2026 at 7:45 a.m.

 
A Washington Terrace man is charged with sodomy on a child and rape of a child stemming from alleged actions with a 13-year-old girl.

A Washington Terrace man is charged with sodomy on a child and rape of a child stemming from alleged actions with a 13-year-old girl. (Andrey_Popov, Shutterstock)

OGDEN — A Washington Terrace man was charged Tuesday with three felonies stemming from alleged sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Nicholas Stokes, 40, is charged in 2nd District Court with sodomy on a child, rape of a child and object rape of a child, all first-degree felonies, stemming from his alleged actions with the girl between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 last year.

The alleged activity came to light in a recorded conversation the girl had with a friend. The girl was later interviewed at the Children's Justice Center in Ogden, and she admitted to sexual activity with Stokes, according to charging documents.

Police say Stokes also admitted to sexual activity with the girl. "Nicholas never reported these incidents to anyone, nor did he take any measures to prevent future like incidents," the charges state.

Stokes is being held without bail, and 2nd District Judge Jason Nelson issued an order prohibiting Stokes from having contact with the girl.

