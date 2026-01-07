Man given 15 years in prison for deadly shooting during Draper drug deal

DRAPER — A man convicted of murder for a drug deal gone wrong in Draper was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison.

"This case is tragic on every level I can think of," 3rd District Judge Kristine Johnson said in a hearing Tuesday.

Alexis Federico Marquez, 25, was convicted by a jury in 3rd District Court in September of one count of first-degree felony murder, one count of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury and one count of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Marquez was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge, five years to life for the robbery and first-degree felony discharge counts and one to 15 years for the firearm charge. He was also ordered to pay almost $14,000 in restitution.

In August 2022, shots were fired at 11715 S. State Street in Draper. Police arrived and located Remey Rowland, 33, who had been shot to death in the parking lot of Heritage Apartments.

Detectives learned Marquez had planned to meet Rowland to buy $1,350 of cocaine. But when he got into Rowland's car, he had about $1,300 in "motion picture production money," the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office statement said.

During the trial, Marquez claimed Rowland tried to grab the money after he got in the car and pointed a gun at him, to which he responded and shot Rowland multiple times in the face and chest. The gun Rowland pointed at Marquez, however, was never recovered, but Marquez testified that his actions were in self-defense.

After the shooting, Marquez fled to his apartment. He was taken into custody a week later, after a lengthy standoff with police.

'Nothing is the same'

"My heart no longer beats the same. How could it when a piece is missing?" Rowland's sister, Shaunese Rowland, said at the sentencing. "We had a bond that neither one of us shared with anyone else."

Shaunese Rowland explained how her brother was her best friend and biggest confidant, whom she could always talk to. When Marquez killed her brother, his actions killed part of her, too, she said.

"I don't feel joy. Nothing is the same. Everything reminds me of him. My heart hurts all the time," she said.

Shaunese Rowland and her mother, who also spoke at the sentencing, argued for as much prison time as possible.

"The death of one affects the life of many, and now my family and I have to learn to live with pain forever," Shaunese Rowland said.

Rowland's mother, Wyntress Ellis, said the day her son died was the worst day of her life.

"I often think about my son's final pain. His fears and thoughts as he lay there, perishing alone on the cold, hard concrete ground. The devastation of this heinous act is sometimes so great I can hardly breathe from day to day," she said.

Ellis said her son was "a rare gem" who had a natural protectiveness over others and was admired by many.

"When I think of my beloved son, Remey, he is indeed the type of son that mothers wish they had and who truly was a mama's boy," she said.

Defense attorney Ian Quiel argued for a more lenient sentence, saying substance abuse had led Marquez to the horrible actions, but since being in prison for three years and becoming sober, Marquez understands the gravity of his actions.

Marquez has already served more than 1,200 days incarcerated with no disciplinary incidents already while he took steps to improve himself, such as completing his GED, Quiel said.

"I want to apologize to Remey's family for the pain I've caused them," Marquez said in a final statement before he was sentenced. "I never intended to harm anyone, and in a split second, I had to make a decision that ruined my life."

Prosecutor John Ham described Rowland's death as "a horrendous way to die." Despite Marquez now showing remorse, he did not show any remorse during the crime, when SWAT was at his door or when he was testifying, Ham said.

"Any remorse now, I suggest, is remorse from incurring a lengthy prison sentence," he said, adding that Marquez does not value the sanctity of life. Ham argued for the judge to impose a sentence that would run consecutively to a separate case.

In that case, Marquez shot a man in the leg in Sandy. Marquez pleaded guilty in December 2020 to discharge of a firearm and aggravated robbery, charges that were amended to second-degree felonies, according to court records.

His sentence of one to 15 years for both charges was suspended, and he was instead placed on probation for four years. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 6, 2022, accusing him of violating the conditions of his probation, and it was still active at the time of the 2022 shooting.

It is undecided yet if 3rd District Judge Chelsea Koch will reimpose his suspended sentence from the Sandy shooting, as that is still ongoing in court. Judge Johnson, however, ruled Tuesday that Marquez's prison term in this case will be served consecutively to the sentence Koch decides upon.