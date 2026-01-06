Utah traffic fatalities reach lowest level in 6 years, but some alarming trends emerge

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — 2025 delivered a mix of good and bad news when it came to traffic fatalities in the state.

Two hundred and sixty-four people died on Utah's roads throughout the year — approximately a 5% decline from the previous year, and the lowest number of traffic deaths since 2019, according to a preliminary report released by Utah's transportation and public safety departments on Tuesday.

The final tally is subject to change, as official reports are received from various agencies. However, if the numbers stand, the 0.72 fatalities per vehicle mile traveled — a measure that combines road deaths with estimated road usage — would be the lowest since at least 2002.

State experts say these figures are encouraging, but they remain sobering.

"While fewer lives were lost this year, even one death is one too many. These numbers help us understand where risks remain and remind us that the choices we make on the road can save lives," said Shaunna Burbidge, program manager of Zero Fatalities, a joint venture between the two state departments.

Where Utah has made progress

Pedestrian deaths tentatively dropped from 44 to 41, and bicyclist deaths remained steady at seven. There were 72 alcohol- or drug-related traffic deaths, as well as 54 unrestrained people, each of which was a significant decline from what was reported last year, as well.

Utah's traffic fatalities surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, jumping from 248 in 2019 to 276 in 2020 and then a peak of 332 in 2021. It was the state's deadliest year in nearly two decades.

Over 300 deaths were reported again in 2022, but the number has steadily slipped every year since then.

Where progress is needed

However, some types of road deaths are increasing.

At least 70 motorcyclists were killed in 2025 — up 32% from 2024, which was itself a 15-year high in deaths. Utah responded to the 2024 uptick by offering discounted safety courses, and more actions could be taken during the 2026 legislative session, following concerns about rising deaths during interim sessions.

"We are seeing a significant bad trend in motorcycle fatalities," Utah Highway Patrol Maj. Jeff Nigbur told lawmakers in September.

Teen deaths also rose in 2025. At least 31 people killed on Utah's roads were between the ages of 13 and 19, a spike from 18 in 2024. Although child deaths dropped, Utah reported a 35% year-over-year increase in the total number of deaths among people between the ages of 0 and 19.

Inexperience, distractions and "risky behaviors" factored in the increase. State troopers said it reinforced the need for education and parental involvement, which can foster safer road habits.

That can be applied among all road users, adds UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander.

"The reality is that these tragedies are preventable," he said. "When we commit to driving focused, alert, sober (and) calm. And when we ensure every person in the vehicle is buckled up, we aren't just following the law; we are actively saving lives."