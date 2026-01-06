Florida man arrested in December now linked to multistate fraud ring, police say

OREM — A Florida man arrested in December in Utah County after allegedly fleeing from police is now being linked to a multistate fraud ring. And police say additional arrests are possible.

Quincy Pierre, 23, of Pompano Beach, Florida, who is already facing charges in 4th District Court of obstruction of justice and failing to stop for police, third-degree felonies; and three counts of drug possession, two class A misdemeanors and a class B misdemeanor, is now being held in the Utah County Jail for investigation of engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, six counts of forgery and nine counts of vehicle burglary.

The investigation began on Dec. 10 when Orem police attempted to stop a vehicle with Tennessee license plates for a traffic violation. The SUV pulled over and the driver — Deandre Laquan Webster, 21, of Fort Pierce, Florida — got out with his hands up, according to charging documents.

But while police were talking to Webster, a passenger, Pierre, got into the driver's seat and drove off, the charges state.

"A short time later, that same vehicle led another police agency on a pursuit which was eventually terminated due to safety concerns for the public. During the initial traffic stop and as the investigation continued that day, which involved multiple officers and agencies, Pierre was tracked and eventually identified during another traffic stop several hours later," a police booking affidavit states.

Webster claimed he and Pierre had just arrived in Utah to ski. He claimed he didn't know Pierre well and called him by another name, prosecutors say. However, investigators learned that Pierre and Webster are cousins. Webster was charged in 4th District Court with obstruction of justice and failing to stop for police, third-degree felonies; three counts of drug possession, two class A misdemeanors and a class B misdemeanor, and two traffic infractions.

Police next served a search warrant on a vacation rental site where Pierre and Webster were staying. There, they found a woman who claimed she was from Philadelphia and "claimed to have been approached on the streets back home by Webster, Quincy and a (woman) and asked if she wanted to make money. (She) agreed and got into a vehicle with them, and that from there they drugged her and brought her to Utah against her will. (She) told officers that she came to Utah with Webster and Quincy in multiple rental vehicles, and that they traded out rental vehicles frequently," charging documents allege.

As police continued to investigate what was happening, officers suspected they had discovered a fraud ring.

"In reviewing evidence on all search warrants, officers were able to gather multiple items of evidence showing Pierre has been involved with a multistate fraud ring. This fraud ring involves these offenders targeting several parking lot locations, specifically day/child care facilities, at which time they illegally enter vehicles, sometimes by forced entry, where they steal victims' identities (by taking) their state identification cards, checks and/or other financial means," according to a police booking affidavit. "They will then have other involved parties cash checks at financial institutions where they illegal gain thousands of dollars. At this time, it is believed that the loss of currency alone is over $20,000. This does not include the amount of property loss for all the victims involved."

Police believe Pierre and others committed burglaries at eight locations in just a couple of days of being in Utah, the affidavit says.

"Evidence also shows frauds and forgeries throughout Utah," according to the affidavit. "Officers are continuing to investigate the multiple cases involved to identify victims and to assist them in getting restitution for their losses. This case is ongoing."