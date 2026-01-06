Rep. Doug LaMalfa dies, further narrowing Republican majority

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa of ​California has died, a fellow lawmaker said on Tuesday, further shrinking Republicans' narrow majority in ⁠the House of Representatives ahead of November elections that will determine ‌control of Congress.

"Doug was a principled conservative and ⁠a tireless advocate for the people of Northern ‌California," said Rep. ‍Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who chairs House Republicans' ⁠campaign arm.

LaMalfa's sudden death ⁠at age 65 shrinks House Republicans' majority to 218-213, following the resignation of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday. Democrats will gain another member after a Jan. 31 runoff to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner of ‍Texas.

LaMalfa was first elected to his rural Northern California seat in 2012 and easily won re-election after that. But California Democrats redrew his district last year into territory that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would have won by 10 points in ‌2024, a response to Republican redistricting efforts in other states. President Donald ‌Trump won LaMalfa's original district by 25 points in 2024.

House Democrats acknowledged LaMalfa's passing and held a moment of silence at an unofficial hearing on the fifth ⁠anniversary of the ​Jan. 6, 2021, riot on ⁠Tuesday morning inside ‌the Capitol.