Rep. Doug LaMalfa dies, further narrowing Republican majority

By Nolan D. McCaskill, Reuters | Updated - Jan. 6, 2026 at 11:02 a.m. | Posted - Jan. 6, 2026 at 10:57 a.m.

 
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, arrives for a closed-door meeting with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and fellow Republicans, at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa of ​California has died, a fellow lawmaker said on Tuesday, further shrinking Republicans' narrow majority in ⁠the House of Representatives ahead of November elections that will determine ‌control of Congress.

"Doug was a principled conservative and ⁠a tireless advocate for the people of Northern ‌California," said Rep. ‍Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who chairs House Republicans' ⁠campaign arm.

LaMalfa's sudden death ⁠at age 65 shrinks House Republicans' majority to 218-213, following the resignation of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday. Democrats will gain another member after a Jan. 31 runoff to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner of ‍Texas.

LaMalfa was first elected to his rural Northern California seat in 2012 and easily won re-election after that. But California Democrats redrew his district last year into territory that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would have won by 10 points in ‌2024, a response to Republican redistricting efforts in other states. President Donald ‌Trump won LaMalfa's original district by 25 points in 2024.

House Democrats acknowledged LaMalfa's passing and held a moment of silence at an unofficial hearing on the fifth ⁠anniversary of the ​Jan. 6, 2021, riot on ⁠Tuesday morning inside ‌the Capitol.

