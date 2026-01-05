Canada beats Finland 6-3 in 3rd-place game in world junior hockey championship

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 5, 2026 at 5:17 p.m.

 
Canada forward Sam O'Reilly (23) celebrates with teammates after a power play goal against Finland during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal game, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn.

Canada forward Sam O'Reilly (23) celebrates with teammates after a power play goal against Finland during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal game, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sam O'Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage each had four points and Canada beat Finland 6-3 on Monday in the third-place game in the world junior hockey championship.

Czechia faced Sweden on Monday night in the first all-European final since 2016. On Sunday night, Czechia beat Canada 6-4, and Sweden edged Finland 4-3 in a shootout.

McKenna had a goal and three assists, and Hage had four assists.

Zayne Parekh had a goal and an assist to break the Canadian record for points by a defenseman with 13 on six goals and seven assists. Alex Pietrangelo had 12 in 2010.

