Utah County GOP censures County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner

PROVO — The Utah County Republican Party censured County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner last week, saying the commissioner misrepresented her place of residence while trying to vote in a special convention in 2024.

In a rare step, the county party issued the censure last week, saying Powers Gardner misrepresented where she lived during a special convention to pick a replacement to fill a seat in the Utah Senate. The censure accuses Powers Gardner of violating the party's protocols and said the actions "undermine the integrity of our party's processes and the confidence of the electorate."

"The Utah County Republican Party, while recognizing Amelia Powers Gardner's past service to the party and to her community, asserts that this conduct is unacceptable and does not align with the ethical standards of our party's members and elected officials," reads a statement signed by the party's Executive Committee.

Powers Gardner pushed back on the censure in a lengthy statement to KSL Monday, saying the issue stems from a "factual disagreement regarding residency during a transitional period."

"While there were differing interpretations, there was no fraud, no double voting and no intent to deceive," she said. "The issues was addressed through the proper party process and resolved at the party nomination."

The party said Powers Gardner's eligibility to vote in a special convention to fill a vacancy in the Utah Senate was challenged after 17 delegates filed a formal complaint that she had moved from Pleasant Grove to Lehi, placing her outside the boundaries of Senate District 21. Republican delegates ultimately elected Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, to fill the vacancy left when Republican Rep. Mike Kennedy resigned before being elected to Congress.

A challenge hearing was held on Nov. 2, 2024, to sort out the details of her eligibility. During that hearing, the censure claims, Powers Gardner told delegates, "I currently own a house in Pleasant Grove. … I'm still in Pleasant Grove."

Powers Gardner was allowed to participate in the special convention, but later admitted that she and her husband signed a lease in Lehi on Aug. 14, 2024, and transferred ownership of their Pleasant Grove home on Oct. 9, 2024, according to the censure.

"Three days after the special election, on Nov. 5, 2024, Commissioner Gardner voted in the general election as a resident of Lehi," the censure states.

"At the time of the credential challenge, I believed I was eligible to participate based on the facts as I understood them, guidance I received from the Lieutenant Governor's Office and ultimately by the authority of the delegates," Powers Gardner said.

Powers Gardner is one of three members of the Utah County Commission and became the first female elected to the commission in 2021. Prior to that, she served as the Utah County clerk and auditor. Powers Gardner announced last week that she would not seek reelection to the commission and endorsed outgoing Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi to fill her place.

Contributing: Daniel Woodruff