Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announces run for Utah County Commission

PROVO — Michelle Kaufusi, Provo's mayor, announced Friday that she has filed to run for the Utah County Commission.

Kaufusi was Provo's first female mayor and served a total of two terms spanning from 2018 to 2026. Her eight-year reign as mayor of Utah County's largest city came to an end after she lost a tight race in the 2025 general municipal election with challenger Marsha Judkins. Judkins will be sworn into office next week.

"When I first took office as mayor of Provo city, my goal was simple — to leave the city better than I found it," said Kaufusi in a statement. "By listening to residents, making thoughtful decisions, and working collaboratively, we achieved meaningful results. With strong encouragement and support from across Utah County, I'm ready to bring that same proven, conservative leadership to serve the entire county."

Two of the three seats on the Utah County Commission are up for election in 2026.

Kaufusi's candidacy filing comes as Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner has announced that she will not seek another term.

"After much reflection, I've decided not to run for reelection so I can put my family first in this season of life," said Powers Gardner in a statement posted to her social media page on Friday.

After serving as Utah County clerk/auditor, Powers Gardner was elected as the first female commissioner during a special election in 2021.

Powers Gardner said it's been an honor to serve the county she was raised in and that she is committed to finishing out her current term, which concludes at the end of 2026.

Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner announced on Friday that she will not seek another term in office. (Photo: Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com)

Simulaneously, Powers Gardner is throwing her support toward Kaufusi.

"As mayor of Provo, Michelle Kaufusi led major, complex projects like the Provo Airport and the Provo Reclamation Facility — investments that required discipline, coordination, and a willingness to do the unglamorous work behind the scenes," Powers Gardner said. "County government demands that same kind of leadership. It requires leaders who have a clear vision and the ability to execute it. Michelle has proven she can do both, and she's ready to lead at the county level."

During Kaufusi's time in office, Provo gained national attention when the Milken Institute named it the nation's Best-Performing City for an unprecedented three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023. Provo was also named America's Best Run City by WalletHub in 2025, the press release said.

"Utah County is an extraordinary place, and I look forward to earning the vote of its citizens with my commitment to protect what makes Utah County special while preparing responsibly for its future," she said.

The candidate filing period for the 2026 midterm election is open until Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.