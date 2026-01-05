Church of Jesus Christ invites young adults to be 'one in a million' in institute's centennial year

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Jan. 5, 2026 at 4:05 p.m.

 
Young adults attend an Institute of Religion class from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. The institute program is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2026.

Young adults attend an Institute of Religion class from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. The institute program is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2026. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

7 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting young adults to "be one in a million" by joining its growing institute program in its centennial year.

In the last 100 years, the church institute program has grown from a single building in Moscow, Idaho, to more than 2,700 locations in 170 countries worldwide. Current trends indicate that this year, the seminary and institute programs will have more than 1 million students.

The church said it is inviting each young adult to join the community of people building friendships and strengthening their faith.

"There is room for everyone — those returning to activity, those exploring questions, those firm in their testimony, and those just beginning to learn about the Savior and his restored Gospel," the statement said.

The church said the program gradually expanded to support young adults "during pivotal seasons of faith and decision-making." Over the past two years, more than 100,000 additional students have participated, leading to a 30% increase.

According to the church's statement, there are over 35,000 young adults of other faiths enrolled in institute. It said institute today is "flexible, digital and welcoming," citing updated study tools and curriculum.

"As Institutes of Religion enters its second century, the invitation remains the same as it was in that first classroom in Moscow: Come, gather with friends, learn of Jesus Christ, and experience the joy and purpose found in his gospel," the statement said.

The centennial milestone will be highlighted at a devotional for young adults around the world on Feb. 1 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, featuring Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife.

Photos

Most recent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stories

Related topics

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsUtahSalt Lake CountyEducationReligionWorld
Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  