Church of Jesus Christ invites young adults to be 'one in a million' in institute's centennial year

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting young adults to "be one in a million" by joining its growing institute program in its centennial year.

In the last 100 years, the church institute program has grown from a single building in Moscow, Idaho, to more than 2,700 locations in 170 countries worldwide. Current trends indicate that this year, the seminary and institute programs will have more than 1 million students.

The church said it is inviting each young adult to join the community of people building friendships and strengthening their faith.

"There is room for everyone — those returning to activity, those exploring questions, those firm in their testimony, and those just beginning to learn about the Savior and his restored Gospel," the statement said.

The church said the program gradually expanded to support young adults "during pivotal seasons of faith and decision-making." Over the past two years, more than 100,000 additional students have participated, leading to a 30% increase.

According to the church's statement, there are over 35,000 young adults of other faiths enrolled in institute. It said institute today is "flexible, digital and welcoming," citing updated study tools and curriculum.

"As Institutes of Religion enters its second century, the invitation remains the same as it was in that first classroom in Moscow: Come, gather with friends, learn of Jesus Christ, and experience the joy and purpose found in his gospel," the statement said.

The centennial milestone will be highlighted at a devotional for young adults around the world on Feb. 1 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, featuring Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife.