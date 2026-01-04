Falcons fire coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot hours after finishing 8-9 season

By Charles Odum, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 4, 2026 at 7:27 p.m.

 
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, right, hugs head coach Raheem Morris after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, right, hugs head coach Raheem Morris after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday night, announcing the moves hours after the team completed its second straight 8-9 finish under Morris and eighth consecutive losing season.

Morris said after Sunday's 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints that he expected to return for a third season. Instead, his 16-18 record was not enough for him to keep his job after the year began with optimism that the Falcons would reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

"I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward," owner Arthur Blank said in a statement.

"The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership. I wish Raheem and Terry the absolute best in their future pursuits."

The Falcons finished with four straight wins and in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South, but the streak came after the team had been eliminated from playoff contention. Carolina won the division because it had a better record in divisional games.

