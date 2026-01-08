Lions have reached out to Mike McDaniel about their offensive coordinator opening, AP source says

By Larry Lage, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 3:12 p.m.

 
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, center, looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, center, looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have reached out to Mike McDaniel about their offensive coordinator opening, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team's interest in the former Miami Dolphins coach has not been publicly disclosed.

Detroit fired offensive coordinator John Morton on Tuesday in a move that was expected after the team missed the playoffs and coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties midway through the season.

The Lions are looking for their third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Former OC Ben Johnson left the Lions a little more than a year ago to lead the Chicago Bears and helped them win the NFC North.

Campbell said Monday he hadn't decided whether he would continue to call plays next season, but he would likely let McDaniel handle the duties if he's hired by the Lions.

McDaniel was fired Thursday after the Dolphins went 7-10 this season. Miami was 35-33 under McDaniel and lost in the first round of the playoffs two times. He arrived in Miami in 2022 after one season as San Francisco's offensive coordinator.

The Lions (9-8) finished last in the NFC North after winning it the previous two seasons and earning top seeding in the conference last year.

"For our standards, this was a disappointment," general manager Brad Holmes said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Larry Lage

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  