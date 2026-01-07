BYU to promote former LB Kelly Poppinga as defensive coordinator

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

PROVO — After three years on Jay Hill's defensive staff and running BYU's special teams, Kelly Poppinga is moving into the next chair.

The Cougars are working to finalize the promotion of Poppinga to defensive coordinator, an internal ascension that will attempt to stabilize Hill's departure to Michigan, a source confirmed to KSL.com.

The news was first reported Wednesday by ESPN.

Among Poppinga's first responsibilities, in consultation with head coach Kalani Sitake, will be hiring a new defensive backs coaches after former cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jernaro Gilford was also added to the Michigan staff under former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

He'll also have a valuable resource in Gary Andersen, the former head coach at Southern Utah, Utah State, Wisconsin and Oregon State and defensive coordinator at Utah who confirmed that he will be staying at BYU where he has been a senior defensive analyst since 2024.

Indeed, the cupboard will hardly be bare for Poppinga's new assignment. Since the 12th-ranked Cougars' 25-21 win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl that capped a 12-2 season — the winningest since 2001 — BYU has added a slew of commitments to return to the program.

Top defensive players to re-commit, or "lock in" for the 2026 campaign, include defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, linebacker Siale Esera, defensive tackle Anisi Purcell, safety Raider Damuni, cornerback Tre Alexander and defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau. Perhaps the biggest commitment came Friday, when rising junior Faletau Satuala re-committed to BYU following his All-Big 12 third-team season by league coaches.

Satuala, the former four-star recruit from Bountiful, also earned second-team All-America honors by the Football Writers Association of America and a second-team citation by Phil Steele Magazine.

A former All-Mountain West linebacker who led the Cougars to conference titles in 2006 and 2007, Poppinga's family name has been heralded with BYU football for nearly 50 years.

His father Dennis played tight end for the Cougars from 1968-71, and he and his brother Brady both played under former head coach Bronco Mendenhall before going on to the NFL.

The coaching career of "K-Pop" has been golden, going up-up-up since he first joined Mendenhall's staff as part of a heralded group of interns in 2009, took a graduate assistant job a year later, and was promoted to linebackers coach in 2011.

When Mendenhall left for Virginia in December 2015, Poppinga was one of several assistants who followed. After two years as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, Poppinga was named co-defensive coordinator until Mendenhall stepped away from coaching at the end of the 2021 season.

He didn't stay away for long, though, returning to the west as edge coach and co-special teams coordinator at Boise State under Andy Avalos for one year prior to re-joining the staff at BYU under Sitake in 2023.

His players have spoken highly of him, including former BYU stars-turned-NFL standouts Kyle Van Noy (Patriots) and Fred Warner (49ers), and he also coached Sione Takitaki, Alani Fua and Spencer Hadley to NFL careers.

Poppinga and his wife, Rebekah, are the parents of four daughters.