Crazy good: No. 12 BYU rallies for 25-21 win over No. 22 Georgia Tech in Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, cheekily advertised as the "People's National Championship" and the best bowl game not part of the College Football Playoff, lived up to its billing.

Crazy good for No. 12 BYU.

Bear Bachmeier completed 71% of his passes for 325 yards, a touchdown and an interception; and Evan Johnson intercepted a pass in the end zone with six seconds left to help the Cougars overturn a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat No. 22 Georgia Tech 25-21 in front of 34,126 fans at Camping World Stadium.

Carsen Ryan had a career-high 120 yards on eight catches to lead BYU, and Parker Kingston added 96 yards on offense and 38 more on punt return for the Cougars.

But it was Jovesa Damuni, who had 63 yards before Saturday night, who won the game with a 4-yard rushing touchdown with two minutes left.

Haynes King threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns with a pick for Georgia Tech (9-4), and Eric Rivers caught four passes for 102 yards and a score for the Yellow Jackets.

Nine plays. 70 yards. 3 minutes and 44 seconds. After further review... COUGS LEAD ‼️#Big12FB | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/dUXaek1L2a — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 27, 2025

Nusi Taumoepeau had six tackles, three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble for BYU's defense.

Missing its top rusher — Big 12 leading rusher LJ Martin — and a top linebacker in Jack Kelly, BYU got down in a big way. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of a pivotal 13 seconds of game time in the first half, too.

King found Eric Rivers for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:28 left in the half to give Georgia Tech its first lead of the game 14-10.

Moments later, Cody Hagen muffed the ensuing kickoff coming out of his end zone and King hit J.T. Byrne for his third touchdown of the half to go up 21-10 at the break.

Taumoepeau stripped King to open the second half, and Isaiah Glasker recovered to give BYU a chance to get back into the game.

But the ensuing drive ended with Bachmeier's seventh interception of the season, as Rodney Shelley forced BYU to come up empty for the third time in its first five possessions.

After Keanu Tanuvasa blocked Lou Groza Award finalist Aidan Birr from 35 yards out, Damuni had a pair of big runs for 31 yards to power an 80-yard drive capped by Enoch Nawahine's first touchdown since an 18-15 win over SMU last year.

King found Rivers for a 66-yard strike with less than a minute left. But Johnson secured the win in the sprinkle-covered end zone to give BYU its 12th win for the first time since 2001.

