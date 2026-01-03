Man surrenders after shooting at SWAT vehicle in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK — A man in Spanish Fork was taken into custody after shooting at an armored police vehicle during a domestic violence call on Saturday, police said.

Residents in the area were urged in an emergency text to shelter in place while the SWAT situation unfolded.

About noon, police were called to 831 S. 1520 East on the report of a domestic violence incident, Spanish Fork police said in a news release.

Police said a "female caller advised her husband was hurting her and there was a physical altercation. The female was able to get away and exit the home and advised dispatch that her husband had been drinking. It was also reported the male had held the female down and had been holding a knife to her earlier."

Police said the man was throwing items out of a window and had several weapons in the home.

"Spanish Fork police arrived, and the male was seen holding a rifle outside of a window in the home. Officers then advised they heard shots fired inside the home," police said in the release.

Several other police agencies and the Utah County Metro SWAT team arrived to help with the response, and the SWAT team used a ballistic armored vehicle to approach the home and attempt negotiations. The man then fired shots at the ballistic vehicle, police said, prompting several officers to return fire.

"Shortly after SWAT again attempted negotiations with the suspect who eventually exited the home. The suspect was safely taken into custody with minor injuries," the release stated.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, after which he is expected to be arrested. Details of his injuries were not released, nor was his identity.

No one else was reported to be injured during the incident.

The Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident team will handle the investigation.