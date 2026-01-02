Leão strike takes AC Milan to the top of Serie A

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 2, 2026 at 3:02 p.m.

 
Cagliari's Adam Obert is seen in action during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and AC Milan in Cagliari, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

Cagliari's Adam Obert is seen in action during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and AC Milan in Cagliari, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (Gianluca Zuddas/LaPresse via AP)

CAGLIARI, Italy — A second half goal from Rafael Leão gave AC Milan a 1-0 win at Cagliari and sent it back to the top of Serie A on Friday.

The Portuguese winger missed Milan's last three games with an adductor injury but he returned from the start against the mid-table Sardinians and was decisive with his sixth goal in 11 league matches this term.

Five minutes into the second half, Leão took a cutback from Adrien Rabiot and slammed the ball into the roof of the net from 12 meters out.

The win extended Milan's unbeaten run to 16 league games and took it two points ahead of city rival Inter and four clear of reigning champion Napoli, both of whuch play on Sunday.

Cagliari remained in 14th place.

