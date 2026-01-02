Man found dead in Park City pond after going for a walk, police say

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Jan. 2, 2026 at 2:15 p.m.

 
A man who did not return from a walk was found dead in a Park City pond Friday.

A man who did not return from a walk was found dead in a Park City pond Friday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Save Story

PARK CITY — A man was found deceased in a pond near Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road in Park City, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the area about 9:24 a.m. Friday after someone reported a 69-year-old man had gone for a walk but didn't return home. While officers were heading to the area, "the reporting party located the male in a pond near the residence," said Park City Police Lt. Danielle Snelson.

Park City Fire District personnel responded to scene and removed the man from the pond, where he was pronounced dead, Snelson said.

No other information was released.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSummit/Wasatch CountyPolice & Courts
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  