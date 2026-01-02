Man found dead in Park City pond after going for a walk, police say

PARK CITY — A man was found deceased in a pond near Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road in Park City, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the area about 9:24 a.m. Friday after someone reported a 69-year-old man had gone for a walk but didn't return home. While officers were heading to the area, "the reporting party located the male in a pond near the residence," said Park City Police Lt. Danielle Snelson.

Park City Fire District personnel responded to scene and removed the man from the pond, where he was pronounced dead, Snelson said.

No other information was released.

This story may be updated.