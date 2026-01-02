Provo police arrest man accused of assaulting 4 people on New Year's Eve

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PROVO — A man who Provo police say is homeless was arrested New Year's Eve and accused of stabbing one person, slicing a woman, knocking out a third person and threatening a fourth at knifepoint.

Esston Omar Aluqdah, 32, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and two counts of aggravated assault.

About 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a fight at a motel that resulted in a stabbing.

Aluqdah "brandished a knife and then stabbed (the victim) multiple times. (Aluqdah) then knocked out (the victim) and proceeded to strike (the victim) multiple times again," according to a police booking affidavit.

When a second person, a woman, tried to help, Aluqdah "pointed the knife at (her) and verbally threatened to kill her. (He) then proceeded to swing the knife at (the woman) cutting (her) wrist," the affidavit states.

Police say Aluqdah next threatened a third person, a man, by holding the knife to his neck. After that man and the woman ran inside a motel room to hide, a fourth person not involved in the original argument walked by.

Aluqdah "threw a single punch, knocking victim No. 4 out cold. (Aaluqdah) proceeded to stomp on victim No. 4's head multiple times," the affidavit alleges.

Provo police say of the four victims, three are men ages 47, 47 and 43, and the woman is 23. At least two of the victims were staying in the motel where the attack occurred.

Aluqdah "has been arrested multiple times in multiple states for assault, battery, domestic battery, disorderly conduct/fighting, reckless injury and resisting arrest" and currently has a warrant out for his arrest in California for a probation violation, according to police.