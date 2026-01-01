Neuralink plans 'high-volume' brain implant production by 2026, Musk says

By Rishabh ⁠Jaiswal, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 1, 2026 at 10:17 p.m.

 
Elon Musk's brain implant company ​, Neuralink, will begin "high-volume production" of brain-computer interface devices and transition to an entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026, Musk said in a post on X on Wednesday.

FREMONT, Calif. — Elon Musk's brain implant company ​Neuralink will start "high-volume production" of brain-computer interface devices and move to an entirely ⁠automated surgical procedure in 2026, Musk said in a ‌post on the social media platform ⁠X on Wednesday.

Neuralink did not immediately ‌respond to a ‍Reuters request for comment.

The implant is ⁠designed to help ⁠people with conditions such as a spinal cord injury. The first patient has used it to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and move a cursor ‍on a laptop.

The company began human trials of its brain implant in 2024 after addressing safety concerns raised by the Food and Drug Administration, which had initially rejected its application in 2022.

Neuralink said ‌in September that 12 people worldwide with severe paralysis ‌have received its brain implants and were using them to control digital and physical tools through thought. It also secured $650 million ⁠in a June ​funding round.

Contributing: Carlos Mendez

