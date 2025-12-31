Springville man arrested after police chases exceeding 100 mph

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 31, 2025 at 2:05 p.m.

 
A Springville man was arrested early Wednesday and accused of twice trying to flee police by exceeding 100 mph.

A Springville man was arrested early Wednesday and accused of twice trying to flee police by exceeding 100 mph. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

SPRINGVILLE — A Springville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he twice sped away from officers at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Sebastian Ignacio Garrido, 21, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of two counts of failing to stop for police, two counts of speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle on I-15 near the Point of the Mountain headed south and traveling "in the high 90s," according to a police booking affidavit.

"I activated my emergency lights to pull the vehicle over. The suspect vehicle then accelerated to 127 mph and did not stop," the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

A chase ensued, and a second trooper who was ahead of Garrido got him to slow down, but Garrido then sped away from that trooper, too, the affidavit says.

The first trooper continued chasing Garrido until he got off the freeway at American Fork.

"I followed the vehicle from a significant distance. The vehicle went into Pleasant Grove and then went south on Geneva Road. The vehicle then went east on 1600 North and reached a top speed of 102 mph in the city, which is a 35-mph zone," the affidavit alleges. "The vehicle was traveling at such high dangerous speeds I lost visual."

Troopers were able to obtain a license plate number from the chase on the freeway; however, they also sent other officers to Garrido's residence in Springville. Police responding to his home spotted Garrido's car, boxed him in and arrested him.

Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
