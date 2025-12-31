Watch live: Funeral services for President Jeffrey R. Holland

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people are expected at the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Wednesday to attend funeral services for President Jeffrey R. Holland, the late president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Holland died Saturday from complications associated with kidney disease.

The funeral, which begins at 11 a.m., will include remarks from Holland family members and music provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the church, will preside at the funeral and is expected to speak. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve, who is a former mission companion of President Holland, will conduct the service.

KSL is streaming the funeral live here. It will also be broadcast on KSL, Ch. 5 and on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM):

President Holland had served as an apostle for the church since June 1994. Before then, he was part of the church's First Quorum of the Seventy, spent a decade as president of Brigham Young University and served as a commissioner of the Church Educational System and dean of Religious Education at BYU.

President Holland was loved for the powerful and poetic talks he gave at the church's general conference. He was born and raised in St. George and served a mission in England, after which he felt inspired to become a teacher.

President Holland attended Dixie College (now Utah Tech University) after his mission, before moving on to BYU, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English and religious education, respectively. He later earned his master's and doctorate of philosophy degrees in American Studies from Yale.

President Holland married Patricia Terry in 1963 in the St. George Utah Temple. President and Sister Holland are the parents of three children.

Sister Holland died on July 20, 2023, at age 81, following a brief hospitalization.

President Holland will be buried in his hometown of St. George, next to his wife, the church announced.

This story will be updated.