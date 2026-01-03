Utah man who rammed 8 police cars in chase sentenced to prison

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Utah man who rammed into several police cars while fleeing law enforcement in August has been sentenced to one to 15 years in prison.

Shawn Michael Woody, 34, was charged in 3rd District Court with theft of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, assault of a police officer, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, second-degree felonies; failing to respond to a police officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at command of police, a class A misdemeanor; and interfering with a police officer, a class B misdemeanor.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 3 to theft, assaulting an officer and failing to respond at an officer's signal to stop. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

On Monday, he was sentenced to two terms of one to 15 years in prison for the theft and assault charges, plus a term of zero to five years for the last charge. The terms were ordered to be served concurrently and restitution will be determined at a hearing in February.

According to charges, Woody was driving a stolen Toyota 4-Runner in West Valley City that had a stolen firearm inside when police boxed him in.

Officers used a "stop stick" to puncture the rear driver's side tire, as Woody "began ramming four police vehicles to escape from arrest. (He) was able to get the Toyota free, and he fled from the traffic stop. A short vehicle pursuit ensued but was terminated when (Woody) drove into oncoming traffic on eastbound 3500 South (and) Redwood Road," according to court records.

Police followed until the tires were again spiked and an officer performed a PIT maneuver, disabling and trapping the fleeing vehicle. Woody used the car to ram four more police vehicles.

When he realized he was trapped, and after officers filled the SUV with pepper spray, Woody jumped out of the driver's side window and tried to run, according to police. He was chased down by several officers, but "still fought with officers before he was taken into custody," an arrest report says.

A total of eight police vehicles were damaged.

In 2019, Woody made headlines for fleeing from police at more than 100 mph on I-80 and was stopped by a Wendover officer who used his patrol car to ram Woody. He was convicted in that case of being in a stolen vehicle and failing to stop for police and was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.

More recently, he pleaded guilty to drug possession in January. A warrant was issued for his arrest in July for failing to comply with the terms of his probation, according to court records.

During the sentencing hearing on Monday, the judge noted previous unsuccessful terms of probation before sentencing Woody to prison.