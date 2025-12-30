1 dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon crash

By Payton Davis, KSL | Posted - Dec. 30, 2025 at 7:05 a.m.

 
One person died Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

One person died Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Save Story

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — One person died Tuesday morning after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The vehicle left the roadway and plunged down a cliff, though it was unclear whether it hit a creek, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

One person inside the vehicle died. The sheriff's office didn't immediately say whether there were any other people in the vehicle.

The road through the canyon was expected to have only one lane open for several hours Tuesday morning.

This story may be updated.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts
Payton Davis, KSLPayton Davis
Payton Davis is a web content producer for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  