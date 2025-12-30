1 dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon crash

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — One person died Tuesday morning after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The vehicle left the roadway and plunged down a cliff, though it was unclear whether it hit a creek, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

One person inside the vehicle died. The sheriff's office didn't immediately say whether there were any other people in the vehicle.

The road through the canyon was expected to have only one lane open for several hours Tuesday morning.

This story may be updated.