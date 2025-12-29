First-half blitz sends Roma into top four of Serie A with 3-1 win over Genoa

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 29, 2025 at 3:08 p.m.

 

ROME — Roma scored three times in a one-sided first half to beat Genoa 3-1 on Monday and move into fourth place in Serie A.

Matías Soulé's neatly taken goal after 13 minutes was followed quickly by an opportunistic strike by Manu Koné as the home side overran its lowly opponent.

On-loan Irish striker Evan Ferguson pounced on a parried shot to poke the ball home and make it 3-0 just past the half-hour mark.

Jeff Ekhator got a late consolation goal for Genoa with a deflected shot.

Roma had been at risk of falling out of touch with the leading pack after only one win in its last four games.

The result lifts Gian Piero Gasperini's side to 33 points, one point behind Napoli, two behind AC Milan and three behind leader Inter, although all three have a game in hand.

Genoa, meanwhile, remains 17th in the 20-team league and just two points above the relegation zone after its third loss in a row.

