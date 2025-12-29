US 191 closed in Carbon County for emergency railroad maintenance

CASTLE GATE, Carbon County — U.S. 191 is closed in both directions near Castle Gate in Carbon County due to emergency railroad maintenance in the area.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported signal issues with a railroad crossing near the junction of U.S. 191 and U.S. 6 Sunday evening, and said the highway was closed as of 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander confirmed an issue with the railroad and said the highway is closed during repairs.

The closure is expected to remain in place until about noon on Monday.

This story will be updated.