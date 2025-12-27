Pro Picks: Bills will edge Eagles and 49ers will beat the Bears

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Twelve teams are in the NFL playoffs. Four more are battling for the final two spots.

The Bears clinched the NFC North title when the Ravens beat the Packers 41-24 on Saturday night. Baltimore (8-8) stayed alive in the AFC playoff race with the victory.

Earlier Saturday, the Texans secured a third straight playoff berth under coach DeMeco Ryans with a 20-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston's victory gave Denver the AFC West title and eliminated Indianapolis from the playoff race.

Week 17's slate kicked off with a tripleheader on Christmas Day. The Lions were eliminated from the playoffs with a 23-10 loss to the Vikings. The Cowboys beat the Commanders 30-23 and the Broncos defeated the Chiefs 20-13 on Thursday night.

The Eagles-Bills matchup on Sunday is a potential Super Bowl preview. Bears-49ers and Seahawks-Panthers could end up playing again in the playoffs.

Pro Picks is off to a 3-2 start straight up and against the spread.

Line: Bengals minus-7 1/2

The Cardinals could be headed toward a coaching change after Jonathan Gannon's third straight losing season. The Bengals could be in a similar spot with coach Zac Taylor, and quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't seemed happy in Cincinnati.

BENGALS: 27-23

Line: Steelers minus-3

Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers could have clinched the AFC North by kickoff if the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday night. Myles Garrett is one sack away from breaking the single-season record of 22 1/2 that is shared by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt.

STEELERS: 23-17

Line: Saints minus-1 1/2

The Saints are 4-3 with rookie QB Tyler Shough and aiming to finish strong in a weak division in which they're 3-2. Rookie QB Cam Ward is coming off his best game and another win would hurt Tennessee's draft positioning.

SAINTS: 20-16

Line: Jaguars minus-6

The Jaguars clinch the AFC South if the Texans lose to the Chargers or with a win. They're still in play for the No. 1 seed. Philip Rivers' return to the NFL has been impressive, but the Colts are 0-2 and would be eliminated if Houston wins.

COLTS: 24-23

Line: Buccaneers minus-6

The Buccaneers have gone from 6-2 to possible elimination this week if they lose and the Panthers win. But Tampa Bay controls its future. Two wins and the Bucs are in. Quinn Ewers makes his second start for the Dolphins. He's facing a shaky defense.

BUCCANEERS: 26-23

Line: Patriots minus-12 1/2

The Patriots are coming off an impressive win over the Ravens and still have a shot to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Jets are playing for the best draft pick, as usual this time of year.

PATRIOTS: 30-13

Line: Seahawks minus-7

Coming off a thrilling comeback win in overtime to take over first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks need to win to stay on top and hold the No. 1 seed. They can finish as low as sixth in the NFC. The Panthers could clinch the NFC South with a win and a loss by the Buccaneers. But if Tampa Bay beats Miami, this game is meaningless for Carolina. The Panthers would still have to beat the Buccaneers next week.

SEAHAWKS: 24-19

Line: Giants minus-2 1/2

This is the NFL's version of a Toilet Bowl in fantasy football leagues. The winner is really a loser because they'll lose the No. 1 overall pick. Jaxson Dart had a rough game against the Vikings. But he's the Giants' quarterback of the future. The Raiders need a franchise quarterback, so a loss would be beneficial. They should bench Ashton Jeanty — they won't — to improve the possibility of a loss.

RAIDERS: 23-21

Line: Bills minus-1

The Eagles are almost locked into the No. 3 seed, though they can move up to No. 2 or drop to fourth. Jalen Hurts led them to a comeback win in overtime against Buffalo in 2023. Josh Allen and the Bills still have an outside chance to win the AFC East.

BILLS: 26-24

Line: 49ers minus-3 1/2

Caleb Williams and the Bears keep finding ways to win. They're coming off a late comeback against the Packers. The 49ers, despite a depleted defense, can secure the NFC's No. 1 seed with two wins. Christian McCaffrey is 151 yards receiving away from his second career 1,000/1,000 season.

49ERS: 26-24

Line: Rams minus-8

Matthew Stafford and the Rams dropped from first in the NFC West to sixth in the conference with a loss to Seattle. They need to win out to have a shot to get back on top. Kirk Cousins and Bijan Robinson won't make it easy for Los Angeles.

RAMS: 30-20

Last week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 11-4-1.

Overall: Straight up: 169-70-1. Against spread: 127-106-7.

Prime time: Straight up: 30-22-1. Against spread: 24-29.

Best Bet: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 8-7-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 12-4. Against spread: 12-4.

