Lions eliminated after turnover-fueled loss to Vikings, send Packers to playoffs

By Dave Campbell, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 25, 2025 at 5:59 p.m.

 
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left, speaks with head coach Dan Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Minneapolis.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left, speaks with head coach Dan Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — The Detroit Lions have gifted the division rival Green Bay Packers a spot in the playoffs.

With six turnovers in a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Detroit was eliminated from postseason contention — clinching at least a wild-card berth for Green Bay.

After taking the past two NFC North titles, reaching the conference championship game after the first one and posting a franchise-record 15 wins for the second one, the Lions (8-8) lost their third straight game in a sloppy performance unfit for the NFL's Christmas Day showcase.

Jared Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun, and threw two interceptions after just six giveaways over the first 15 games this season. The Lions entered the week with only eight turnovers, the fewest in the league.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Dave Campbell

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  