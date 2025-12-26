6-year-old pinned under vehicle after crash in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a car, then pinned underneath it on Friday.

Pleasant View Police Sgt. Paul Smith said officers were called to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 5 p.m., near 2400 North and Hwy. 89.

Officers, with assistance from the North View Fire Department, were able to remove the child and provide medical attention. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance, then later flown to Primary Children's Hospital for further treatment, police said in a press release.

The boy's condition remains unknown.

Smith said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the law enforcement investigation, which is being done with the assistance of the Weber-Morgan Crash Team

This story may be updated.