6-year-old pinned under vehicle after crash in Pleasant View

By Curtis Booker, KSL | UPDATED - Dec. 26, 2025 at 10:21 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 26, 2025 at 9:52 p.m.

 
Police in Pleasant View responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Friday that resulted in a 6-year-old being hospitalized.

Police in Pleasant View responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Friday that resulted in a 6-year-old being hospitalized. (Pleasant View Police Department)

Save Story

PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a car, then pinned underneath it on Friday.

Pleasant View Police Sgt. Paul Smith said officers were called to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 5 p.m., near 2400 North and Hwy. 89.

Officers, with assistance from the North View Fire Department, were able to remove the child and provide medical attention. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance, then later flown to Primary Children's Hospital for further treatment, police said in a press release.

The boy's condition remains unknown.

Smith said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the law enforcement investigation, which is being done with the assistance of the Weber-Morgan Crash Team

This story may be updated.

Most recent Utah stories

Related topics

Utah transportationUtahWeber County
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  