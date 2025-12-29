Grantsville seeks candidates to fill City Council seat as mayor-elect prepares to take office

GRANTSVILLE — The city of Grantsville is seeking residents to serve in local government.

Councilwoman Heidi B. Hammond was elected as Grantsville's new mayor during the November general municipal election.

Hammond will take over the seat held by Mayor Neil Critchlow, who was not seeking reelection.

The mayor-elect still had two more years remaining in her term on the City Council; the city is now seeking applicants to fill the vacant seat, according to a notice of vacancy posted on its website Friday.

Those with interest in taking over the seat on the City Council must submit a completed application to Grantsville's city recorder by no later than 12 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Candidates are also encouraged to submit a letter of interest and a resume that outlines their interest in the City Council seat and their qualifications.

The notice of vacancy also states that individuals must be registered voters and have been residents of Grantsville for at least a year, among other requirements, to be eligible, under the Utah state code.

The new member will be selected during an "open meeting" on Jan. 21, where each candidate will be vetted and interviewed by the City Council, in addition to other procedures in accordance with state code.

The appointed individual will serve for the remainder of the term, through Jan. 3, 2028.