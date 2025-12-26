Packers QB Jordan Love will miss Saturday's game against Ravens

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love won't play Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens a week after leaving a game with a concussion.

The Packers announced Friday that Love had been ruled out for Saturday's game. Love had been listed as questionable Thursday on an injury report that referenced his concussion as well as an issue with his left shoulder.

This will be the first full game that Love has missed this season.

Love's situation means both starting quarterbacks may miss the game on Saturday night. The Ravens have listed two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson as doubtful because of the back injury that knocked him out of a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots last week.

Tyler Huntley, who took over for Jackson in the Patriots game, likely would start in Jackson's place if needed. Green Bay's backup quarterback is Malik Willis, who is questionable for Saturday's game.

Love suffered the concussion when he absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Chicago's Austin Booker in the second quarter a 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears last week. Willis took over from there and hurt his right (throwing) shoulder while getting sacked on the final play of the fourth quarter, though he remained in the game for overtime.

Love had been a limited practice participant this week. Willis also practiced on a limited basis Tuesday and Thursday, though he didn't practice Wednesday because of an illness. Willis started two games in place of an injured Love last season, and the Packers won both of them.

Green Bay's only other quarterback is Clayton Tune, who was signed to the practice squad in late August. Tune has appeared in 13 games but has made just one career start, with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

The Packers (9-5-1) clinched a playoff spot Thursday when the Detroit Lions lost 23-10 at Minnesota, but they still have incentive to keep winning to try improving their seeding. They can win the NFC North if they win their last two games and Chicago drops its final two games.

Baltimore (7-8) can make the playoffs only if it wins Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers lose at Cleveland on Sunday and the Ravens win at Pittsburgh in Week 18.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl