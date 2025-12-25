Vikings eliminate Lions with defense-dominating 23-10 victory, racking up 6 turnovers and 5 sacks

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan Addison took a jet sweep handoff 65 yards for the game-sealing touchdown with 3:43 left after the Minnesota Vikings forced six turnovers and eliminated the Detroit Lions from contention for the playoffs with a 23-10 victory on Thursday.

Harrison Smith, the 14th-year veteran safety, had one of the two interceptions and one of the five sacks of Jared Goff as the Vikings (8-8) won their fourth straight game. Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, once on a sack and twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun.

With the third straight loss for the Lions (8-8), the Green Bay Packers clinched at least a wild-card spot and could still catch the Chicago Bears for the NFC North title that went to Detroit the past two seasons and Minnesota the year before that.

The Lions and Vikings combined for 29 wins last season, making this an attractive matchup for the NFL's three-game Christmas Day showcase before injuries and other assorted setbacks took them out of the race.

Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer started for the injured J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and — with the Vikings missing starters at both tackle spots, center and tight end — took seven sacks while going just 9 for 16 for 51 yards against a relentless pass rush.

The Vikings had only 75 net yards before Addison took the ball and burst around the right end untouched for his longest career score, capping it with a dive at the pylon to make sure the ball got in as he was pushed out of bounds.

But Brosmer protected the ball the way Goff usually does, helping set up Will Reichard for three field goals and making sure the remarkable effort by the defense didn't get wasted.

Goff went 18 for 29 for 197 yards and a touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa late in the second quarter to cap a 19-play, 80-yard drive that took 10:08 off the clock. That was the first passing touchdown allowed by the Vikings in seven games.

Lions: LB Alex Anzalone and safety Thomas Harper were each sidelined by a concussion, with safety Avonte Maddox inactive with a back injury. Harper and Maddox had been starting in place of standouts Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who are on injured reserve. ... Eguakun was promoted from the practice squad to start for Graham Glasgow (knee), who was active. LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) was inactive. ... DT Alim McNeill (abdomen) aggravated the injury that had him questionable to play.

Vikings: Myles Price hurt his ankle returning the opening kickoff and didn't return. ... RB Jordan Mason (ankle) was inactive.

The Lions host Chicago in Week 18, when the Vikings host Green Bay to finish the schedule. Those games will be on either Jan. 3 or 4.

